The victim is being treated for his wounds at A.I. DuPont.

A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after he was attacked by three dogs in the Cannon Mills and Village of Westover area, south of Dover High School, Jan. 28.

Responding to an emergency call, officers arrived on scene at 2:50 p.m. and found the injured boy while the dogs remained at large in the area.

A Dover officer fired shots at the dogs due to their continued aggressive behavior but did not strike them. Additional officers and Dover Animal Control arrived to assist with keeping the victim and medical personnel safe so the child could be removed from the scene and transported to the hospital.

Officers found the three dogs and were forced to euthanize them with their service weapons due to their continued aggression, police said.

The child suffered severe injuries and was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment. While the child's injuries are not life-threatening, he is being transported to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The dogs (two Cane Corsos and one undetermined possible mixed breed) belonged to a family member of the victim. Dover police are investigating.