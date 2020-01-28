Drug, gun and other charges came from the Jan. 27 operation.

The Dover Police Department arrested seven people after a multi-agency operation into illegal activity at a home in the 400 block of Collins Drive Jan. 27. Six of the arrests were the result of traffic stops conducted as people left the home.

When police stopped Anthony Hart, 27, they discovered he was in possession of a .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of New Jersey and 1.8 grams of marijuana.

He was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of ammunition by person prohibited, possession of firearm with a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Amber Plum, 35, and Joseph Chapek, 33, were then found to be in possession of 16 bags of heroin, .2 grams of crack cocaine and 30 doses of Oxycodone pills.

Plum was charged with possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession of heroin, conspiracy third degree, drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. She was released on her own recognizance.

Chapek was charged with resisting arrest, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin, conspiracy third degree, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the probation violation.

David Johnson, 46, was then stopped and found to be in possession of .7 grams of crack cocaine and was wanted for a violation of probation. Johnson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the violation of probation. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,200 unsecured bond.

Next were Jermaine Brown Jr., 19, and Arshawan Brown, 19, who were wanted in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Capital Green. Both were wanted for the following charges related to the shooting: robbery first degree, assault first degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, conspiracy second degree and criminal mischief.

Jermaine Brown Jr. was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun in his waistband during the arrest, so he was charged with two counts of possession of firearm or ammo by person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Officers then executed a search warrant inside the home. They found 91.4 grams of marijuana packaged for sale. They took Dashiane Johnson, 21, into custody and charged her with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia and local fugitive. She was released on a $5,200 unsecured bond.