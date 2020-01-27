Initial suspect ruled not responsible for Instagram threat made Sunday night

The Delaware State Police are working in conjunction with the Red Clay Consolidated School District in reference to a threatening social media post involving Skyline Middle School that began circulating on the evening of Sunday Jan, 26.

According to police, the threat, which was posted on Instagram, stated that a subject was going to carry out a shooting at the school on Monday morning.

Police said that based on various investigative measures, detectives from the Troop 2 Youth Aid Division, have determined that the male subject associated with the Instagram account is not responsible for the threat, and he has been ruled out as a suspect in the incident.

The subject was not in possession of the phone which was utilized to post the threat at the time it was posted, and it is currently unaccounted for. The post was made without the subject’s knowledge or his authorization.

The identity of the suspect responsible for posting the threat is unknown at this time.

The investigation, which is a collaborative effort between the Delaware State Police and the Red Clay Consolidated School District, continued throughout Sunday evening and into the early morning hours of Monday.

The initial investigation has determined the threat to be non-credible, according to police.

For precautionary measures, police said there will be an additional police presence at the school on Monday, Jan. 27.

There will also be an additional police presence at Heritage Elementary School due to its close proximity to Skyline Middle.

Police verified that there was no threat to Heritage, and that these measures are in place out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation into the threat is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Troop 2 Youth Aid Division by calling 302-365-8397.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.