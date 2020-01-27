After a two-year tenure as president of Delaware State University, Wilma Mishoe returned to her service as a member of the institution’s board of trustees.

University Board Chairperson Devona Williams swore Mishoe in during the board’s Jan. 23 regular public meeting.

After serving on the board of trustees at Wilberforce University in Ohio from 2003-14 — which culminated with Mishoe in the post of acting president of that institution — then-Delaware Gov. Jack Markell appointed her in 2015 as a member of the DSU board of trustees.

In July 2017, Mishoe became the first woman elected chairperson of the DSU’s board of trustees. With the resignation later that year of DSU President Harry L. Williams, the board appointed Mishoe acting president beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

In June 2018, the board named Mishoe permanent president of DSU — the first woman in the institution’s history to serve in that top leadership position. In another historic first, she was also the first offspring of a president to serve in that same capacity; her father, Luna I. Mishoe, was the president of then-Delaware State College from 1960-87.

Mishoe retired as the president at the end of 2019.

Although her elevation to president required her to step away from her board of trustees service, the governing board did not fill her seat during that period. In resuming her six-year board term, her original service expiration date, June 11, 2021, remains the same.