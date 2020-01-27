State police found the burglar riding a bicycle with stolen items Jan. 24.

The Delaware State Police arrested Samuel L. Curtis, 56, of Dover, after a traffic stop led to the discovery that he just burglarized a bakery.

A trooper saw someone riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road without lighting or reflectors on South Dupont Highway in the area of North Taylor Drive after midnight Jan. 24. The bicyclist was wearing all dark clothing, carrying a dark colored backpack and a large metal box.

Troopers attempted to stop the bicyclist, and he continued to flee. Curtis then fell off his bike on Nathaniel Mitchell Road and after a brief struggle was taken into custody.

At the same time, troopers were dispatched to Bavarian Bakery and Deli, 1819 South Dupont Highway, Dover, for an alarm activation. Someone had forced entry through the front window of the business and several cash registers were damaged, police said.

They determined that the metal box that Curtis had was stolen from the bakery. He used tools found in his backpack during the burglary, police said

Curtis was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglar tools, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, bicycle in use at night must be equipped with red rear reflector, bicycle in use at night shall be equipped with a lamp and person operating bicycle is to ride to right of roadway.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $15,150 unsecured bond.