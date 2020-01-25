Citizens concerned for safety

The intersection of Route 5 (Indian Mission Road) and Philips Branch/Harmons Hill Road, in the Long Neck area, was identified as one of DelDOT’s Hazard Elimination Program sites in 2018.

Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) and Rep. Ruth Briggs-King (R-Georgetown) have penned a memorandum to update citizens about safety there.

DelDOT developed a “critical crash ratio” to determine that the crash rate at the intersection is statistically significantly higher than at other similar locations. It’s one of the top five unsignalized intersections of concern within the Hazard Elimination Program.

Agency representatives, Cohan and local legislators gathered for an informational meeting Dec. 4 about the Indian Mission/Harmons Hill intersection and others in the Zoar Road area.

During the meeting, DelDOT committed to a decision on possible improvements to the intersection by Feb. 14.

“As [a] state representative, traffic safety concerns along several roadways in the Long Neck area are among some of the issues that I am often contacted about to seek my assistance,” Briggs King said in a recent letter to the editor. “Unfortunately, to many, the improvements are not being completed fast enough … new development in the area, resulting in increased traffic along these roads, has added more challenges to the mix.”

Preliminary recommendations will be discussed with various stakeholders within DelDOT, the Federal Highway Administration and the Office of Highway Safety Jan. 30.