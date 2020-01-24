Travel between Odessa and Smyrna will be affected starting Jan. 27.

Route 1 northbound between Exit 119 and Exit 136 will have daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Jan. 27 through Feb. 7, for concrete milling.

During the week of Jan. 27, Route 1 northbound between Exit 119/North Smyrna and Exit 136/Odessa will have daytime lane closures for concrete milling.

The contractor will proceed to Route 1 southbound between Exit 136 and Exit 119 starting Feb. 3. Motorists should anticipate traffic lane shifts and possible delays in this area.

Motorists may take U.S 13 northbound/southbound as an alternate route to their destination . Be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Variable message boards will be posted.