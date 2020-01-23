Town council elections will be held March 2.

Three spots on the Middletown town council are up for election for 2020. Vice Mayor James Reynolds, Councilman Robert McGhee and Councilman Robert Stout have two-year terms ending in 2020.

Reynolds has been on the council since 1990, McGhee since 2004 and Stout since 2015.

Anyone interested in running must file a written notice of candidacy by Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Candidates must live in the incorporated limits of Middletown for at least one year; must be at least 21 years of age; and must not have been convicted of a felony.

Applications can be found at the town hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at www.middletown.delaware.gov under “Election Information.”

Absentee ballot affidavits can be picked up during business hours at town hall and are due Feb. 7.

Polling is March 2 in the town hall council chambers at 19 W. Green St. from noon to 8 p.m.