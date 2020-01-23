Brewery plus 'Grandpa's Kitchen' restaurant

There’s been a revelation at a brewery set to open in Georgetown this summer.

Revelation Craft Brewing Company announced their new location will feature a restaurant from renowned local chef Hari Cameron.

Revelation, owned by Harry Metcalfe of Hockessin, Brian Nelson of Middletown, and Patrick Staggs of Lewes by way of Chicago, is growing quickly after a slow start-up.

They spent two years negotiating to renovate a historic Belltown church, near Five Points in Lewes, only for the deal to fall through. They settled on a West Rehoboth pole building in July 2016.

That pole building turned into a tiny brewery and tasting room, complete with a 16-draft bar and an ever-present food truck. Right on the Junction and Breakwater Trail, it became a natural rallying point for cyclists.

The experience customers had when they discovered the quality beer and service inside the tiny building, and the transition from the church, inspired owners to name the company Revelation.

“We outgrew the space pretty quickly,” Staggs said.

When in 2018 the 16 Mile Brewing Company closed in Georgetown, Revelation approached them about buying some equipment.

“After going over there and looking at it, we said, ‘Wow, we can really make this into something great for this area.’ We jumped on it and took the opportunity,” Staggs said. “From there we very quickly changed from simply slapping a new name on the building and opening to completely redoing the location.”

There were two buildings on the property when Revelation bought it. They demolished part of one to put in a world-class brewery. They’re adding a deck, patio, playground and restaurant. The restaurant will be Grandpa’s Kitchen, a spinoff Cameron’s Rehoboth restaurant Grandpa Mac.

“The restaurant will be kind of like a bolt-on,” Staggs said. “When you walk in you’ll see the bar, all the brewing equipment behind glass, our canning line. You’ll come up and have your experience with our bartenders then we’ll point you to the restaurant.”

Unlike in Belltown and West Rehoboth, Staggs said they’ve received nothing but support from Georgetown residents and officials. However, opening has been delayed by the slow bureaucratic process.

“We waited four months on DelDOT, three on the Sussex Conservation District and now we’re waiting on Georgetown for the final approvals,” Staggs said. “We have to be open by summer, hopefully late spring.”

Revelation plans to host outdoor summer concerts as 16 Mile did in the past. After opening, they’ll focus on phase two: building an event destination in front of the brewery.

“I think that location and space was incredibly underutilized,” Staggs said. “We’re going to have a nice-looking pole barn that can be used for a 200 person-plus wedding. It will also be our barrel house, so picture that as the backdrop. It will smell wonderful in there.”

Alongside the brewery projects, Revelation has been setting up small, pop-up beer gardens all over. Each benefits a different charity. The beer garden at Hudson Fields in Milton benefits the Beebe Medical Foundation and the one in Whitehall (near Middletown) benefits Kay’s Foundation, which helps children with cancer. They’ll open another one this spring at Homestead Campground in Georgetown, to benefit the Sussex County Land Trust.

For more, visit revbeer.com.