In recognition of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s supportive and inclusive culture for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning employees, the company earned distinction as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Highmark Delaware qualified for the award for the first time this year and received the top score of 100 points. The 2020 national Corporate Equality Index benchmarks corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees, helping businesses to compare themselves to those that are leaders in diversity and inclusion.

“Being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is a huge honor for our company,” said Highmark BCBS Delaware President Nick Moriello. “It is a testament to Highmark Delaware’s commitment to support our employees and their families, and to serve our members and community.”

This year, three Highmark Health companies have received perfect scores, with Highmark Delaware and Highmark West Virginia making the list for the first time, joining Highmark Inc., which has earned the designation since 2017.

“Highmark Inc. strives to honor its many diverse employees and customers by being an inclusive, respectful and safe place to work and do business,” said Lonie Haynes, vice president of diversity and inclusion for Highmark Health. “We are proud that Highmark Delaware and Highmark West Virginia are joining Highmark Inc. in being recognized as leaders within the LGBTQ communities they serve.”

Among the practices that earned Highmark Delaware the "Best Place to Work" designation are equivalent spousal and domestic partner benefits related to health, dental and vision coverage, and legal dependent coverage; transgender-inclusive benefits and workplace transition guidelines, yearly collaboration with human resources to educate leaders and the workforce about understanding the LGBTQ community; sponsorship of community activities that engage and include LGBTQ employees and that continue to build community partnerships; and involvement with the corporate LGBTQ business resource group, which acts as a resource and partner business, enhancing capabilities and knowledge in workforce inclusivity and marketplace excellence, and helping us to connect with communities.

The full report is available at hrc.org/cei.