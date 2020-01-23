52-year-old Charles J. Turner arrested

Delaware State Police arrested an Ellendale man following a domestic incident.

The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, when troopers responded to the parking lot of the Ellendale Fire Company. A 58-year-old male victim told them that he had argued with his brother, 52-year-old Charles J. Turner, while in the 12000 block of Ponder Road. They began to fight physically and Turner allegedly displayed a 9mm handgun. The victim was able to leave the residence unharmed and went to the fire company.

While police were still at the fire company, Turner arrived in his vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and troopers detected an odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the car found 8.72 grams of marijuana and ammunition. Turner is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for Turner’s residence in the 12000 block of Ponder Road. Police found over 110 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, a .38 caliber revolver and ammunition for both firearms.

Turner was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, offensive touching and possession of marijuana. He was later released on $19,000 unsecured bond.