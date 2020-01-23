Great Dames will award two high school seniors full-tuition, four-year scholarships to Wilmington University.

The opportunity, which is eligible to female students who plan to attend college in the fall of 2020, sprung from Great Dames’ 10th anniversary event in April, when Great Dames Icon and Wilmington University President LaVerne T. Harmon was named a Great Dames Icon.

Harmon said she was moved by the young women Great Dames had inspired and surprised everyone with the generous offer.

“It was an honor to be named a Great Dames Icon and to have a scholarship in my name awarded to a deserving female senior,” said Harmon. “But as I listened to the other young women who also earned scholarships, I realized how hard they had worked to achieve their academic goals. We are committed to opening our doors to all deserving students, and I know our administration, staff and faculty will welcome these promising, young women.”

Great Dames President Sharon Kelly Hake said she believes the scholarships will motivate girls whose financial resources could hinder their ability to pursue a college degree.

“We want to honor those young women who volunteer in the community, do well academically, and participate in extracurricular school activities,” said Hake. “They are the future.”

The deadline to apply is Feb. 14.

For program guidelines, information and applications, visit greatdames.com/scholarships.