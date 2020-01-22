The school board approved two-way radios and other transportation changes at their Jan. 15 meeting.

Capital School District will soon have two-way radios in all of its buses.

The Board of Education approved almost $40,000 to allow bus drivers to communicate with the transportation office without using their personal cell phones. The new system will integrate with the district’s existing radios.

The board approved two other related projects, including installing GPS tracking, which will fulfill a recommendation by the state auditor for maintenance vehicles, superintendent Dan Shelton said.

With the new GPS, parents and families can use the app Where’sTheBus to track their student’s bus. Administrators can use the software School View to track bus routes and locations.

The third project will update transportation software.

The initial cost of all three is estimated at $140,262. The majority of the funding is included in the safety and security budget from the state, said chief financial officer Adewunmi Kuforiji. The district hopes to complete the projects this summer for the 2020-2021 school year.

Calendar

The board approved the proposed calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The first student day will be Thursday, Aug. 27 and the last will be a half day Friday, June 11.

Sylvia Henderson, assistant superintendent for academic services, presented feedback from a survey of parents and students. Of the 377 responses, 35% were students, 28% were parents and the rest represented community members, employees and others.

Many people asked to start school after Labor Day, and Henderson responded, “We will ponder that a lot more when the new middle schools open in 2023.”

See the full calendar here.

Purposity app

Last month, the board approved the app Purposity to help provide for students’ needs by sharing them with community members. The school district needs 400 followers to begin posting needs, and it had just over 200 as of Jan. 15. Board member Sean Christiansen urged staff and community members to join because he knows of students in need who lost their homes to fires recently.

Budget

The board voted to table the final budget until the next meeting in February.