A.J. McMullen served five years for murder of 18-year-old in North Carolina

A man convicted of a 2006 murder in North Carolina came to Delaware to kill again.

On Oct. 8, 2006, 18-year-old Travis Davis was walking to a bus stop in Charlotte, North Carolina when he was shot and killed. Davis was a high school football and wrestling star with no police record and, at first, police had no suspects.

The case was covered in an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “I Am Homicide,” a television series about retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detective Garry McFadden’s career. In the episode, witnesses placed 17-year-old A.J. McMullen at the scene.

“We found out that A.J. did a burglary and … the witness in that case that got the conviction … was Travis Davis,” McFadden said.

McMullen was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2010 and sentenced to ten years in prison. According to North Carolina prison records, he was released in 2015 after serving less than six.

About a year later, McMullen would take another life.

On Nov. 16, 2016, a body was found in the road near the intersection of West Monroe and Houston Streets in Millsboro. The victim, 30-year-old Darrin Gibbs, had been killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Witness testimony, ballistics evidence and video surveillance ultimately identified McMullen as the shooter. He was arrested on Sept. 13, 2017. According to the Department of Justice, McMullen killed Gibbs to prevent him from talking about a robbery he had committed against a drug dealer.

McMullen was recently found guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced in February.