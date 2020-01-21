Nyani Scott won $2,000 for her poem honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Dover High School junior Nyani Scott won first place for original poetry recitation in the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Voice 4 Youth Contest. She was awarded $2,000.

Contestants were invited to write and recite a five-minute original poem that related to the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The contest for high school youth in the state was presented by YWCA Delaware and Christ Church Christiana Hundred.

The final round was held at the Baby Grand Opera House in Wilmington Jan. 19.