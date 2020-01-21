Wanted in connection with Milford theft

The Milford Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured individual.

Police are investigating a theft of personal property from the Walmart at 939 North DuPont Boulevard that occurred on Jan. 3. The pictured individual has been developed as a suspect through store surveillance.

Police urge anyone with information on this person's identity to contact PFC Malone at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.