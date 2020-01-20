Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Marc Garduno updated members of Dover Capital City Rotary Club about the ongoing efforts of his state and national organization at their Jan. 16 luncheon meeting at Maple Dale Country Club.

“I gladly accept speaking opportunities like this because I believe we must do a better job conveying to fellow veterans and the public our accomplishments and goals for the immediate future,” said Garduno.

The VFW is a nonprofit veterans service organization whose roots trace to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. There was no medical care or veterans' pension for them, and they were left to care for themselves.

Today, membership stands at more than 1.6 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary.

Its voice was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Administration, the national cemetery system, and in fighting for compensation for Vietnam vets exposed to Agent Orange and veterans diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome.

Its efforts were instrumental in the 2008 passage the GI Bill for the 21st Century and was the driving force behind the Veterans Access and Accountability Act of 2014. A priority is its ongoing advocacy for improved VA medical centers services for women veterans.

For more, visit vfw.org.