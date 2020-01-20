Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Two people are in critical condition after a house fire near Camden Jan. 18. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that left an estimated $50,000 in damages.

The fire happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Westville Road near Wild Quail Golf and Country Club. The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived on the scene with smoke pouring from the three-story house.

Two residents were injured and transported by EMS and the Kent County Paramedics to the Kent General Hospital for smoke inhalation. Both victims, a 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, have been admitted in critical condition. They are now being treated at Crozer.