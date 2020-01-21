The 18-year-old from Camden was stealing from front porches, mailboxes and cars, police said.

Delaware State Police Troop 3 began investigating several cases in which packages were stolen from victims’ front porches and mailboxes between November and December. Someone was stealing from unlocked cars at the same time. The thefts spanned Kent County from Dover to Frederica, police said.

Troopers identified Robert M. Coombes Jr., 18, as the suspect, and he was linked to 11 theft cases.

He was taken into custody without incident in Dover Jan. 8. He was charged with three thefts, arraigned and released on a $8,500 unsecured bond.

He was then charged with the additional eight thefts Jan. 17. He was taken into custody while at the Court of Common Pleas without incident and transported back to Troop 3.

Coombes was charged with three counts of theft (felony), attempted to commit theft where a victim is 62 years of age or older (felony), seven counts of theft, three counts of tampering with a vehicle, six counts of criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.