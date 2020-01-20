Night shift nurse Natasha Roy, from the progressive care unit at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus in Dover is the first recipient of the unit’s Employee of the Quarter Award.

The PCU at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus provides care for patients who are too ill for a general hospital room but not sick enough to be treated in the intensive care unit.

Roy was nominated for always going above and beyond, and for being a reliable member of the team. She’s been a nurse at Bayhealth for four years and is a preceptor for the night shift. Growing up, Roy said, she knew she wanted to work in the medical field. Initially she studied exercise science at the University of Delaware, and upon realizing it wasn’t as hands-on as nursing, changed majors.

“I like working with patients with a variety of acuities because I’m constantly learning new things and being challenged,” said Roy. “I’m driven by the patients and their families. They’re so appreciative of the smallest things we do for them. They’ll be having their worst day and I’m able to make it a little better by making them more comfortable. It’s a nice opportunity to make a difference.”

