Child goes to relative.

Two Delaware City parents have been charged with child endangerment in connection with a video that shows a mother kicking her 1-year-old son — footage Delaware City Police Department Chief David Baylor said the baby’s father filmed.

Wayne Weyant Jr., 25, and Kristine Long, 31, were arrested earlier this week after a family member brought the video to police, Baylor said. He said the department has not released the video, though family members have made it public.

Delaware City police immediately opened an investigation after seeing the footage, Baylor said, and determined the video was taken on Jan. 6 at Weyant and Long’s Delaware City Mobile Home Community home.

Wayne Weyant Jr. and Kristine Long (Photo: Delaware City Police Department)

In the video, Long is seen kicking her wailing son as he sits on the floor of their home. After he falls forward on his hands, she proceeds to sit on a couch and cross her legs.

The father, who Baylor said was filming, appears to walk toward the boy, then walk away without checking on him.

“From our perspective, it did not look like an accident,” Baylor told Delaware Online/The News Journal. “The father was A, videotaping the incident, and then (B) he did not report the matter to police or the Division of Family Services.

“Based on that conduct, we decided both should be charged.”

Baylor said he and his officers were alarmed when they saw the video and secured warrants for the couple within two days of being contacted.

“Our job is to protect those who cannot protect themselves and when parents, in our opinion, do not take the role of protecting their own child, then it’s up to law enforcement in the state to do that,” Baylor said. “We immediately contacted DFS and made them aware, but then we conducted our own investigation and said, ‘We have to do something.’ That’s why we took the arrest route.”

The couple was arraigned Wednesday and later released with the stipulation that they are forbidden from having contact with the baby until the matter is adjudicated, Baylor said.

The boy is in the care of another family member while the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families investigates.

The department told Delaware Online/The News Journal it first received information about the incident on Monday.

