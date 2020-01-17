Noodles loves other dogs

Noodles is a one-year-old puppy who is oodles of fun. Despite being deaf, she embraces every moment with a bright and happy outlook. She’s the kind of dog who can make you smile no matter how bad your day is going.

This fun girl can’t get enough of her playtime with other dogs, where her puppy energy makes her a top level playmate. Noodles is currently in a foster home where she lives with two other dogs and she loves doggie playdates at the park every weekend.

At her foster home, Noodles has shown she’s a very smart girl. She has mastered house training, crate training and basic commands.

Noodles is being fostered through the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus and is available for adoption. To arrange a meet with her, email Lauren at lcampbell@bvspca.org.