Dover police found crack cocaine, gun during a probation visit.

The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested two people on drug and firearms charges Jan. 14.

Dover police officers were doing a home visit on probationer Javon Pollard, 23, at the Persimmon Tree apartments when they saw him and Shyasia Hood, 23, in a car in front of the apartment building.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and both subjects were taken into custody without incident. After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, officers found 22.6 grams of crack cocaine, a .22 caliber handgun, .22 caliber ammunition, $2,500 in drug proceeds and 17 grams of marijuana.

Pollard was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $67,000 cash bond for possession of deadly weapon during commission of felony, three counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Hood was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $67,000 bond for possession of deadly weapon during commission of felony, three counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.