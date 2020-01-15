ChristianaCare announced Jan. 14 a new collaboration with Cedar, a patient engagement and payment technology platform that will modernize and personalize the financial experience for ChristianaCare patients.

“We’re committed to delivering optimal health and an exceptional experience to everyone we serve,” said ChristianaCare Chief Financial Officer Rob McMurray. “This collaboration represents a tremendous leap forward in providing a convenient, friendly, easy-to-navigate billing and financial experience for all of our patients.”

Cedar’s patient engagement and payment platform enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to deliver a personalized experience optimized for each patient. The technology uses data and learns from individual user interactions to identify patients who may be eligible for a payment plan or financial assistance, and then it makes those options easily available to navigate.

“As we work to make a positive impact on health for everyone, in all of the communities we serve, we are leveraging data and new technologies to communicate with people in ways that are meaningful to them,” said ChristianaCare Chief Communications and Experience Officer Drew Fennell. “This new patient financial experience is another example of how we are transforming care to make it convenient, personal and responsive to the needs and preferences of each patient.”

Beginning this spring, the new payment experience will be implemented for most ChristianaCare services, including its primary and specialty care, imaging, labs and rehabilitation services.

“At Cedar, we are dedicated to helping providers offer an outstanding financial experience to their patients in line with the expert clinical care that they deliver,” said Cedar co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Florian Otto. “ChristianaCare is a pioneer in using innovative technology to deliver an outstanding experience to patients and serve their community.”

For more, visit christianacare.org and cedar.com.