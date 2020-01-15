Bayhealth will present the Hello Baby program from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Bayhealth’s Education Department Building, 208 W. Water St., Dover.

For many, the birth of a baby is a joyous occasion, but it also means many changes within a family. Adjusting to a new brother or sister can be especially difficult for the older sibling. Bayhealth’s “Hello Baby” program is designed to help these children accept their new role.

Open to children ages 3-6, the program will explore children’s feelings and fears. In addition, children will learn basic infant skills so they can participate in the care of the new baby.

Cost is $5, registration is required.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/classes or call 877-453-7107.