Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with multiple church burglaries in Sussex County.

Police have been investigating burglaries to various churches in the Laurel, Seaford, Millsboro and Georgetown areas, including:

Carey’s United Methodist Church ,at 22053 Careys Camp Road in Millsboro, during the overnight hours of Saturday, Jan. 11. Saint Johns AME Church, located at 31034 East Trap Pond Road in Laurel, between Jan. 8 and 11. Trinity Church, at 17237 Phillips Hill Road in Millsboro, between Jan. 6 and 11. Iglesai Evangelica Betana Church, at 22143 Coverdale Road in Seaford, between Jan. 6 and 12. Mt. Olivet Church, at 28096 Shortly Road in Georgetown, between Jan. 11 and 12.

It was learned that in all of these incidents, the suspect gained entry by breaking a window. Adam M. Calloway, 31, was developed as a suspect.

On January 15, 2020, Troopers responded to the Sunrise Motel, at 22512 Sussex Highway in Seaford, where Calloway was located, on Jan. 15. According to police, crack cocaine and a .22 caliber bullet were in plain view. As Calloway was being escorted out of the motel room to the patrol vehicle, he fled on foot, but was subsequently apprehended.

Upon the executing a search warrant for the hotel room, detectives found numerous items believed to be stolen property and seized them. One of the items was found to have been stolen in a Jan. 14 burglary in the 26000 block of Butler Branch Road in Seaford. Calloway was also identified as the suspect in a Jan. 4 residential burglary in the 24000 block of Concord Pond Road in Seaford.

Calloway was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree attempt to commit burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of felony theft, two counts of attempt to commit theft, theft under $1,500, four counts of criminal mischief, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He also had 13 active arrest warrants out of various agencies in Delaware.

Calloway was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,507 secured and $11,200 cash-only bond.

The investigation continues remains active and ongoing, with further charges pending.