Drug and firearms investigation leads to two search warrants Jan. 10.

Dover police arrested nine people after conducting two search warrants related to a drug and firearms investigation at homes on South New Street Jan. 10.

Officers arrested Joseph Brown, 52, and John Baker, 21, at a home in the 100 block of South New Street. Brown was found with 1 gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, two oxycodone pills, packaging materials and $635 in cash.

Brown was later released on an O.R. bond for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance (oxycodone) and drug paraphernalia.

Baker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a violation of probation charge for which he was wanted at the time of the search warrant.

In the second search warrant at a home on South New Street, officers found 250 grams of marijuana, two .40 caliber handguns, digital scales and packaging materials.

Kinon Teat Jr., 24, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,000 cash bond for two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, tampering with physical evidence and violation of probation.

Jazzman Bolden, 28, was released on an O.R. Bond for maintaining a drug property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Wilcox III, 26, was released on an O.R. Bond for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy second degree, drug paraphernalia and local fugitive.

Terry Bolden Jr., 24, was released on an O.R. Bond for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Hampton, 24, was released on an O.R. Bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited (drugs), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Tazz Bogle, 21, was released on an O.R. Bond for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Derek Johnson Jr. was released on an O.R. Bond for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest (attempted to flee the residence on foot as police made entry).