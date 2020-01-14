The Delaware Veterans Coalition will meet for its bimonthly meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at FOP Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

The meeting will include the election of officers to two-year terms, including president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. The agenda will also include a discussion of the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, upcoming events, updates on suicide prevention efforts, a legislative proposal that would post all audio and video from floor and committee proceedings online, the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund and a proposal to eliminate the coalition's July meeting.

Founded in May 2011 as a registered lobbying organization to address issues affecting all generations of Delaware’s veterans, the coalition meets the fourth Monday of every other month beginning in January.

Meetings and membership are open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware, regardless of membership, including those with general discharges under honorable conditions.

For more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com.