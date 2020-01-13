Laurel convenience store robbed Jan. 8

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Laurel Police Department was dispatched to the First Stop Convenience Store, at 114 West Street, for an armed robbery. An unknown white male had entered the market, carrying what appeared to be a knife, and demanded money on the cash register. Once he received the money he went to an SUV waiting across the street and fled. Police identified 24-year-old Dustin Hicks, of Dover, as the driver of the SUV.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the Dagsboro Police Department attempted to stop the suspect vehicle used in the robbery. The driver led them on a pursuit until crashing, at which point he fled on foot. The driver and sole occupant, 17-year-old William Figgatt, of Dover, was later apprehended.

According to police, Figgatt was the person who committed the robbery, while Hicks drove the get-away vehicle. Figgatt was wearing the same clothes used during the robbery when he was captured.

Figgatt was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise while committing a felony and second-degree conspiracy. He was held at Stevenson Correctional Facility after failing to post $43,000 secured bond.

Hicks is still at large. Any person having more information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Hicks is urged to contact Detective Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.