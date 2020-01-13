The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network will sponsor the 25th Delaware Citizens’ Cannabis Lobby Day with an orientation session from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Senate Hearing Room of Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.

Delaware's Legislative Session reconvenes the week of Jan. 20, and Delaware CAN is seeking large numbers to send the message to elected officials that Delaware can't wait any longer to end all police contact for cannabis, and legalize for all adults 21 and older.

The orientation session will discuss current research, talking points and effective techniques for talking with legislators. Copies of research and literature will be provided, in addition to well-cited fact sheets to give to elected officials.

Attendees are asked to dress professionally.

For more, visit delawarecannabis.org.