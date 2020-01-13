The Col. John Haslet Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing and protecting women’s right to vote.

At a recent chapter meeting, Wesley College Professor Cynthia Newton spoke on the “Silent Sentinels,” a group of suffragists organized by DAR member Alice Paul and the National Women's Party, who through civil disobedience and silent protests successfully pressured President Woodrow Wilson, members of Congress and state legislators to support women’s suffrage.

The Colonel John Haslet Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution was formed in Dover on January 14, 1897. The Chapter was named for Colonel Haslet, commander of Delaware's Continental Regiment. DAR members can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and are dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing the country's future through better education for children.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.