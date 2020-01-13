AAA Mid-Atlantic is kicking off the 100th anniversary of the AAA School Safety Patrol program by awarding four scholarships to Delaware AAA Safety Patrollers in honor of Delawarean William J. Miller, Jr. and his lifelong commitment to traffic safety, especially while heading the Delaware Highway Department and the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

AAA invited students in Delaware AAA School Safety Patrol Programs to submit essays on topics that included what the AAA School Safety Patrol looked like 100 years ago, what it will look like 100 years in the future and the best way to celebrate its 100th Anniversary in 2020. More than 70 students from 17 schools submitted essays.

A panel of judges from AAA selected four students to receive scholarships worth $1,000 each. Each recipient’s school will also receive $500 to put towards its AAA School Safety Patrol Program.

Recipients of the William J. Miller, Jr. Scholarship for School Safety Patrollers include Isabella Goeke, Major George S. Welch Elementary School; Edwin Gray, Clayton Elementary School; Tyler Hudson, Forwood Elementary School; and Zoe Layton, Lulu Ross Elementary School.

The AAA School Safety Patrol Program started in 1920 in the U.S. and has spread to more than 30 countries with millions of participants, including AAA School Safety Patrollers who have gone on to become Olympic gold medalists, Supreme Court justices, even presidents of the United States. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. also served as a AAA School Safety Patroller. There are currently more than 654,000 AAA School Safety Patrollers in the U.S.

AAA School Safety Patrollers assist teachers and school administrators by monitoring hallways, sidewalks, and crosswalks on school property. Patrollers learn to demonstrate responsibility, display leadership skills and take an active part in keeping their schools and classmates safe.

More than 1,800 students serve in the Safety Patrol in 62 schools in Delaware. In New Castle County, 1,089 safety patrollers serve 35 schools; in Kent County, 540 safety patrollers serve 19 schools. In Sussex County, 208 safety patrollers serve eight schools.

"All of the judges agree that picking these four recipients was not easy, since so many of the submissions were excellent examples of the thoughtful commitment to public safety that we encourage in our AAA School Safety Patrollers," said AAA Mid-Atlantic Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Cathy Rossi. "Every parent and teacher involved in these Safety Patrollers' lives should be proud of the example their student is setting and the leadership skills they are demonstrating."

To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the AAA School Safety Patrol in 2020, AAA is seeking former Patrollers from all walks of life who are willing to share their memories and stories. Contact AAA or visit aaa.com/safetypatrol and click “Share Their Story.”