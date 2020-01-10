The Dover Century Club will hold its next meeting and hospitality tea at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

The meeting will include Bunco for Everyone, an easy-to-play dice game. The club holds monthly Bunco parties as a fundraising effort, with proceeds benefiting the club's community improvement projects.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to the meeting and asked to call 674-3775 and leave a message. Club members are asked to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.