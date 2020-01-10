Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, authors of the NO BAN Act, released statements Jan. 10 in response to reports the White House is considering expanding its Muslim Ban to additional countries.

“Thousands of families have already been torn apart because of President Trump’s discriminatory Muslim Ban that does not make us safer,” said Senator Coons. “Now, thousands more spouses, parents, grandparents, children, siblings and friends could be separated by the expansion of this senseless ban. This policy is wrong, it is un-American, and I will fight it. We must pass the NO BAN Act immediately to bring relief to families that have already been separated and make it clear that, in the United States, we will not tolerate discrimination based on religion or nationality.”

The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants — NO BAN — Act repeals the three versions of President Trump’s Muslim Ban, strengthens the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, and restores the separation of powers by limiting overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans. The bill has 209 cosponsors in the House and 39 in the Senate.