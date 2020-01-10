The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 6 for Trini Quizeen Restaurant, 1855 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, with chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joining the folks at Trini Quizeen in celebrating the official grand opening of their business.

Nicole Ali, owner, and her husband and chef, Darryl, are excited to bring authentic Caribbean foods from Trinidad and Tobago to Central Delaware. Both hailing from these islands, the couples’ inspiration to begin their restaurant began with encouragement from their friends — and long-time guests at their dinner table. After three years of tent events, African-American festivals, family reunions and Trinidad & Tobago picnics, they decided the time for their lives as restaurateurs had arrived. They are thrilled to bring something new to their customers taste buds and they promise “once you try it, you won’t be able to resist.”

The Alis are proud members of the Dover community and are already finding ways to give back. They worked with Code Purple to help feed a Thanksgiving dinner to people in need, and plan to maintain their strong connection with Code Purple and with friend and mentor, Charles Boyer. They are interested in making sure all their food is used and never wasted; to that end, they will donate any overages in product to those in need.

For more on Trini Quizeen Restaurant, call 608-5320 or visit bit.ly/37PuOec.

For more on the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, visit cdcc.net.