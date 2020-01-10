Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit nurse Gavin Brown is the most recent recipient of the DAISY Award.

A daughter of a former Neuro ICU patient nominated Brown for the award.

The patient’s daughter wrote an emotional thank-you letter describing Brown’s connection to her mother at the end of her life. “His ability to show compassion and empathy brought me to tears — I feel like he was an angel,” the letter said.

Brown started at Bayhealth as a certified nursing assistant in 2016, but returned to Delaware Technical Community College to earn an registered nurse degree in 2018.

“I wanted to work in ICU because I like to have more family connection and interaction. I remember them very clearly, and I reached out to the family after to thank them for the note,” said Brown, suggesting his compassion is part of who he is. “Nursing runs in my family; my grandmother and my mother were nurses, and I currently work beside my wife who is a nurse.”

The DAISY Foundation was formed in January 2000, in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award was created in 2001 by Barnes family members, who wanted to recognize the nurses who cared for Patrick and all the other "unsung heroes" of the nursing profession across the country.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families. To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy.