The Sprig and Twig Garden Club of Dover is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student planning to major in horticulture, plant science, conservation or related area.

Applicants must be residents of Kent County and must be graduating seniors or currently attending a college or university in Delaware. Applications are available from school guidance counselors and must be submitted by March 27.

The winner will be determined by the club’s scholarship committee, with the award being presented at the club’s April meeting.

For more, contact scholarship chairwoman Betty May Hamilton at 697-1881.