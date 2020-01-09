The park was closed in December after a sewer main line failed and contaminated the area.

Silver Lake Park will reopen Thursday, Jan. 9.

The park was closed after a Kent County sewer main line failed, causing a spill. None of the sanitary sewer overflow entered into Silver Lake itself, but the spill contaminated some of the grounds in that area and the river downstream of the dam.

County staff responded, cleaned and spread lime in the area of the spill to disinfect and neutralize any harmful contaminants. Caution tape was placed around the contaminated area indicating the spill.

Waterway samples were within an acceptable range from the first test. Soil samples were taken and continue to be monitored and the impacted area has been greatly minimized. It was in the best interest of the city to close the park until the contamination was under control.

The remaining pipe is being investigated in that area to confirm the integrity of the pipe. Some areas may be fenced off while testing and inspection is being completed. Patrons will see areas with safety fencing up in the park and should avoid those areas and any equipment in the area.

For more about the park, call the City Manager’s Office at 736-7005. For more about the project, call Kent County Department of Public Works 744-2430.