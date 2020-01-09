29-year-old Tyler C. Melvin, of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Milford man on assault charges after he violated a no-contact order.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center in reference to an assault. A 65-year-old man advised that he had been assaulted by 29-year-old Tyler C. Melvin the day before, when Melvin showed up at his home in the 22000 block of Sussex Pines Road, in Georgetown, around 10 p.m. The victim advised Melvin that there was a no-contact order in place and asked him to leave, but Melvin allegedly refused struck the victim in the face several times and choked him. Police said Melvin threatened the victim’s life and took his cell phone to keep him from calling 911.

The victim was able to leave the residence the next morning and went to the hospital, where he was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Melvin was found still in the victim's home and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, stalking, terrorist threatening/committing serious injury to victim 62 or older, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, malicious interference with emergency communications and breach of release. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $37,000 cash-only bond.