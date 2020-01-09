Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens recently donated funds to help Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. upgrade computers in the agency’s computer lab.

This donation will enable KSI’s program participants to continue learning computer skills; when not working or participating in community exploration experiences, they can search for jobs in the local market. The upgrade will provide faster service for more users.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more on Kent-Sussex Industries, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.