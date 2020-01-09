Middletown will have its third Citizens Police Academy session starting this month.

Starting Jan. 30, Middletown Police Department will have its third Citizens Police Academy, Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.

The eight-week class teaches about department operations and aims to close the gap between citizens and police.

Class topics include functions of a 911 call dispatch center, fraud investigation, K-9 operations, evidence detection and officer-involved shootings.

Anyone can apply between now and Jan. 23 at the Middletown Police Department at 130 Hampden Road.

There is no cost. The session will run from Jan. 30 to March 19.

For questions or more information, call Sgt. Scott Saunders at 302-376-9950.