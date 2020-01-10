The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 6 for OrangeTheory Fitness, 50 N. Dupont Highway, Suite 12, Dover, with chamber staff, ambassadors and friends celebrating the opening of the company’s newest location.

After seven months of presales, 10 months of construction, more than 250 founding members, the help of staff and the support of the community, the team at Orange Theory is ready to celebrate what they bring to Central Delaware.

The team at OrangeTheory Fitness has one goal: to assist all members in achieving their personal fitness goals and live healthier lives. They offer a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group workout designed to produce results from the inside out. The OrangeTheory workout, designed to metabolically charge the body, is effective for all fitness levels. The staff pride themselves on making it simple for clients to push themselves and be their personal best. They firmly believe people shouldn’t “live to exercise” — instead, people should “exercise to live.”

Orange Theory offers fitness plans that can fit any lifestyle. They provide three memberships ranging from four classes per month to unlimited classes per month. Packages for people on the go are also available. Orange Theory also offers two products designed to track clients’ fitness progress: the OTBeat Core and the OTBeat Burn. The fitness center also has a merchandise store.

A proud member of the Central Delaware community, OrangeTheory Fitness has worked hard to spread their message by attending local events including the Delaware State Fair and festivals at Fifer Orchards. OrangeTheory plans to sponsor healthy food drives, coat drives and other community-focused events. They are excited to partner with the Dover community and are grateful for the support they’ve received as they’ve worked to open their new location.

For more on OrangeTheory Fitness, call 469-3572 or visit orangetheoryfitness.com.

For more on the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, visit cdcc.org.