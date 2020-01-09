Senior Evan Cheng was selected for the United States Senate Youth Program and a $10,000 scholarship.

Cheng will join Sen. Tom Carper and Sen. Chris Coons in representing Delaware in the nation’s capital during the 58th annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week March 7-14.

He was selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation and will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Each year, this competitive merit-based program brings the most outstanding high school students, two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity, to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Cheng is the president of the National Honor Society, a captain of the varsity swim team, vice president of Chinese Club and Computer Science Club and historian of his school’s Class of 2020. He participates in the debate team and has attended the Delaware Governor’s School and Boys State. He enjoys volunteering at local schools, having worked during the summers with at-risk kindergartners to help them acclimate to school. He plans to follow a career in the humanities, with law being his current top career choice.