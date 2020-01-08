The Police Chief Selection Committee chose their nominee this week.

The mayor will announce the nominee for the Dover Police Department’s new chief at the city council meeting Monday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m at city hall.

The Police Chief selection committee began their search process in September and finished their final interviews and discussions Jan. 7.

“I want people to know that the members of the committee worked with due diligence to make the best choice possible to lead the Dover Police Department over the next few years and continue to improve upon and continue to have that organization be the finest police department in the state of Delaware, if not on the east coast,” Mayor Robin Christiansen said.