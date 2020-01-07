The victim from Milford was shot multiple times Jan. 6, police said.

Kainami Grant, 15, from Milford died after he was shot multiple times the night of Jan. 6, Dover police said.

Officers found Grant in an alley behind Paul Street near Davis Circle, a residential area west of downtown Dover, at 9:49 p.m. after the victim called 911.

When officers arrived, he was conscious and taken to Kent General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No witnesses were around when police arrived. The Dover Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.