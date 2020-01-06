Vice Chair Nelly Jordan's Facebook comments panned by her own party.

The future of Sussex County Republican Committee Vice Chair Nelly Jordan will begin to be debated this evening, Jan. 6, and a decision will be made Jan. 13.

Jordan drew fire when she posted to Facebook in December on the impeachment hearings. She called some of the people testifying “Jews” and criticized them for going “against God’s will even after he had mercy on them.” (See screenshot.)

The Sussex County Republican Committee advisory board will meet at 7 p.m. to decide on any charges. The meeting is not open to the public.

Jordan has not been available for comment. Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-Lewes) revealed that she is not apologetic.

On the Delaware State Senate–Republican Caucus Facebook page, he wrote, “After speaking with the Vice-Chair [Dec. 31, 2019], I’m disappointed that she does not understand how her words are so plainly hurtful, backwards and mean spirited, not just toward members of one particular faith but to all of us who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

He added that he expects an apology and a resignation.

Also in December, New Castle County Republican Party Chair Chris Rowe made a comment on Facebook using "faggot." He has since resigned.

Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady released a statement Dec. 31 and said neither she nor her party condone antisemitism, then addressed the situation Jan. 2 in a statement. She said Jordan, who was elected, could either resign or “go through the process” of being removed by the county committee.

Sussex Republican Chairman Don Petitmerment released a statement the same day.

“SCRP has procedures for evaluating the conduct of our members and holding them accountable where required,” he said. “The procedures have been used in the past and will be scrupulously adhered to in this case as well.”

If Jordan is removed, it will likely happen on Monday, Jan. 13 at an executive board meeting. Committee communications director Hylton Phillips-Page said the location will be publicized when it becomes available. However, the part dealing with Jordan will be closed.

The executive board members are here. Petitmerment said he expects Jordan to recuse herself from the vote.

