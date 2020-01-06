30-year-old Andree C. Mansfield, Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen motor vehicle.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, when troopers observed a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix with a headlight out traveling on Shawnee Road (Route 36), just north of Beach Highway (Route 16). When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Andree C. Mansfield, refused to stop and continued to travel north on Shawnee Road.

The pursuit continued and, according to police, Mansfield committed several traffic violations, failing to stop at red lights and driving in a reckless manner, causing damage to the vehicle. Mansfield eventually made a right turn into the parking lot of the Harbeson Royal Farms and parked. Police said he refused to get out and threatened that he had a gun.

He was eventually taken into custody and it was found that the car had been reported stolen in Bridgeville. A kitchen knife with an about five-inch blade was found inside the car. In addition, Mansfield had an active warrant for a domestic-related incident that had occurred earlier that evening and in which he violated a no-contact order.

Mansfield was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, reckless driving, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, harassment, breach of release, theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of failure to stop at a red light and other traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,500 cash-only bond.