Approximately 14,000 canned goods were donated to the Food Bank of Delaware as a result of the sixth annual Boxing Day donation drive held Dec. 26 at Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Large palette boxes filled with items donated from an estimated 2,800 patrons were taken to the Food Bank on Dec. 27. The Boxing Day food drive is one of the most successful for the Food Bank, with an overwhelming response from the public pouring in with primarily canned goods in recent years. Volunteers pitched in to assist Harrington Raceway and Casino staff with processing and sorting donations.

"We thank Harrington Raceway and Casino for hosting this wonderful promotion again this year,” said Food Bank of Delaware Community Relations Director Chad Robinson. “It underscores their strong commitment to helping those in need. The Food Bank of Delaware appreciates their support."

