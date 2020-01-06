State police led a multi-agency operation to seize firearms after multiple shootings in the Dover neighborhood.

After four shootings in the Capitol Park neighborhood the last two weeks of December, the Delaware State Police Troop 3 led a multi-agency operation to seize firearms in that area.

Police learned that weapons, drugs and contraband were hidden in the back of homes on state and Kent County-owned land.

Officers informed the community about their operation as they searched the land Jan. 2. They found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a black tactical style ballistic vest and a loaded assault rifle behind homes on South Governors Boulevard.

Troopers returned to the area Jan. 3 to find 656 baggies of Heroin (approximately 4.59 grams).

The operation included more than 60 troopers and law enforcement personnel from various agencies.

None of the shootings in Capitol Park were fatal.