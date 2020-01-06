One man died at Pine Haven Road and Coastal Highway Jan. 4.

One man died after a crash at the intersection of Pine Haven Road and Coastal Highway south of Milford Jan. 4 at 1:22 p.m, police said.

Virgil L. Stewart, 72, of Harrington was driving eastbound on Pine Haven Road when he stopped at the intersection’s stop sign and then pulled onto the highway. He drove into the path of a pickup going southbound. The pickup’s driver could not stop in time and collided with the left side of Stewart’s car.

Stewart was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. His passenger, a man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was critically injured and transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man from Georgetown, and his passenger were not injured.

Coastal Highway in the area of Pine Haven Road was closed for an extended period of time while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.